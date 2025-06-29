The White Sox pulled Scholtens off his minor-league rehab assignment after he experienced discomfort in his surgically repaired right elbow following his most recent start June 4 with Triple-A Charlotte, MLB.com reports.

Before being shut down, Scholtens had compiled a 5.96 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB in 22.2 innings across his six rehab starts between Charlotte and High-A Winston-Salem. Given that Scholtens underwent Tommy John surgery last February, the White Sox are likely to proceed cautiously with Scholtens before sending him back out on a rehab assignment. Scholtens' lone big-league action previously came with the White Sox back in 2023, when he submitted a 5.29 ERA in 85 innings over 26 appearances (11 starts).