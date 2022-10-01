site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Absent from Saturday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Oct 1, 2022
Abreu isn't starting Saturday against the Padres.
Abreu went 4-for-14 with two doubles, two RBI and a strikeout over the last four games, but he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in less than a week. Andrew Vaughn will take over at first base and bat sixth.
