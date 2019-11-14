Play

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Accepts qualifying offer

Abreu accepted a qualifying offer from the White Sox on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 32-year-old will sign a one-year, $17.8 million contract with the White Sox. He'll avoid free agency, where he likely would have faced an uncertain market since he is entering his age-33 season. Abreu hit .284/.330/.503 with 33 home runs and 123 RBI last season.

