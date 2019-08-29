White Sox's Jose Abreu: Another milestone
Abreu went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Twins.
Abreu's been piling up the milestones of late. After notching his 1,000th career hit and 100th RBI of the season over the weekend, the 32-year-old laced his 30th double of the season, becoming the first member of the White Sox to hit 30 or more doubles in six consecutive seasons. Abreu has hit safely in eight of the last nine games, going 12-for-33 (.364) with five extra-base hits and 12 RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start