White Sox's Jose Abreu: Another milestone

Abreu went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Twins.

Abreu's been piling up the milestones of late. After notching his 1,000th career hit and 100th RBI of the season over the weekend, the 32-year-old laced his 30th double of the season, becoming the first member of the White Sox to hit 30 or more doubles in six consecutive seasons. Abreu has hit safely in eight of the last nine games, going 12-for-33 (.364) with five extra-base hits and 12 RBI.