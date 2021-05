Abreu went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three runs scored Tuesday against the Twins.

Abreu took Jorge Alcala yard in the sixth inning to record his seventh homer of the season. After a slow start to the campaign, Abreu has now collected at least one hit in five of his last six games. In that span he's collected nine RBI and scored six runs. For the season, Abreu is now hitting .231/.329/.446 with 18 runs scored and 28 RBI across 143 plate appearances.