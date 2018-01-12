White Sox's Jose Abreu: Avoids arbitration
Abreu agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal with the White Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.
Abreu received a $2.175 million bump during his second year being arbitration eligible. It was well deserved after the 30-year-old slashed .304/.354/.552 with 33 home runs and 102 RBI during the 2017 season. Abreu will once again be a hot commodity heading into this upcoming campaign.
