White Sox's Jose Abreu: Avoids arbitration

Abreu agreed to a one-year, $16 million contract with the White Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

For the first time in five seasons in affiliated baseball, Abreu fell short of 25 homers and 100 RBI, but he still put together a nice season and will be rewarded with a $3 million pay increase in his final year of arbitration. Abreu is set to remain the primary first baseman in 2019 with Yonder Alonso expected to see most of his time at DH, and projects to remain the three hole hitter.

