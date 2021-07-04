Abreu went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Detroit.

The first baseman got Chicago on the board with an RBI single in the third inning before scoring on a Leury Garcia sacrifice fly. In the ninth, Abreu made things interesting with a three-run homer, but that left Chicago a run short in the loss. The 34-year-old went 5-for-14 with five RBI and four runs scored in this weekend's three-game series in Detroit. He's slashing .250/.330/.447 with 14 long balls, 61 RBI, 42 runs scored and a stolen base through 327 plate appearances overall.