Abreu went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

Abreu opened the scoring with a two-run homer off Rangers starter Kohei Arihara in the first inning. Abreu added a sacrifice fly in the second. The first baseman has five homers, 17 RBI, 11 runs scored and a stolen base in 21 games. He's struggled to make contact in 2021 with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate and a .225 batting average.