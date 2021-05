Abreu went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-0 rout of the Reds.

The reigning AL MVP led off the second inning by taking Jeff Hoffman deep to get the ball rolling on a big night for the White Sox offense. Abreu is displaying his usual power, slugging six homers and 22 RBI through 28 games, but his .214 batting average is a significant disappointment and more than 100 points lower than last year's effort.