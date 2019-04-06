White Sox's Jose Abreu: Blasts third homer

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a 9-2 loss to Seattle.

Abreu got the White Sox on the board in the fourth inning by clubbing a solo homer to left field. The 32-year-old first baseman is now 8-for-29 with three homers and eight RBI in the young season.

