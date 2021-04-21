Abreu went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI during Tuesday's 8-5 win at Cleveland.

The 34-year-old hit an RBI single between a pair of solo homers to power Chicago's offense during Tuesday's victory. Abreu has a .221/.316/.426 slash line with four home runs, nine runs, 14 RBI and 25 strikeouts through 18 games this season.