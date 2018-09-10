White Sox's Jose Abreu: Brought back from DL
Abreu (abdomen) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Monday.
Abreu, who underwent surgery to relieve testicular torsion last week, has been cleared to rejoin the White Sox after successfully working through baseball activities on the field over the weekend (including running, taking live batting practice and fielding groundballs). The veteran first baseman wound up spending close to three weeks on the shelf. Abreu, who is hitting .272/.331/.491 with 22 homers and 78 RBI through 122 games this season, should immediately reclaim his role as the team's starting first baseman.
