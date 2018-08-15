White Sox's Jose Abreu: Chasing MLB history

Abreu went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Tigers.

Abreu's two-run bomb in the fifth inning provided the White Sox the cushion they would eventually need to hold onto their fifth win in the last six road games. He now has 21 homers and 73 RBI with a shot to join an exclusive club in MLB history. He needs four homers and 27 RBI over the final 42 games to join Albert Pujols and Joe DiMaggio as the only major-leaguers with at least 25 home runs and 100 RBI in five straight seasons to start their respective careers.