White Sox's Jose Abreu: Chasing MLB history
Abreu went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Tigers.
Abreu's two-run bomb in the fifth inning provided the White Sox the cushion they would eventually need to hold onto their fifth win in the last six road games. He now has 21 homers and 73 RBI with a shot to join an exclusive club in MLB history. He needs four homers and 27 RBI over the final 42 games to join Albert Pujols and Joe DiMaggio as the only major-leaguers with at least 25 home runs and 100 RBI in five straight seasons to start their respective careers.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Climbs out of hitting funk•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers, drives in three•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers in third straight game•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Connects for 17th homer•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Records 14th home run•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Slumping, but an All-Star•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...