White Sox's Jose Abreu: Dealing with abdominal pain

Abreu was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Twins due to lower abdominal pain, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Abreu is currently being treated for the issue, though the severity remains unclear. The 31-year-old was on a tear prior to suffering the injury, hitting .330/.394/.652 with nine homers and 26 RBI in 29 games since the All-Star break. Consider him day-to-day for now. Matt Davidson is starting at first base in his place.