White Sox's Jose Abreu: Delivers three more hits

Abreu went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Tigers.

Abreu continued his hot stretch at the dish, delivering an RBI double in the fifth frame followed by run-scoring single an inning later. He now has a five-game hitting streak, which includes three multi-hit efforts as well as five runs scored and six RBI. Overall, Abreu is hitting .271/.310/.482 across 487 plate appearances for the season.