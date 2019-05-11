White Sox's Jose Abreu: Doubles in loss

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Abreu's first-inning, run-producing double gave the White Sox an early lead and was his 35th RBI of the season. White Sox manager Rick Renteria has done a good job of putting the team's hottest hitters in front of Abreu, whether that be Tim Anderson or Yoan Moncada, giving him plenty of opportunities to drive in runs. Abreu currently is in a 19-game stretch during which he's driving in 25 runs and hasn't gone more than two games without an RBI.