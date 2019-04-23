White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in five

Abreu went 3-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in Monday's 12-2 win over the Orioles.

The White Sox were only up 4-1 when Abreu launched a two-run shot off Tanner Scott in the seventh inning, kicking the rout into high gear. The first baseman has struggled to string together hits so far, leading to a .214/.287/.417 slash line, but Abreu's four homers and 17 RBI through 21 games are right in line with expectations.