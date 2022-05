Abreu went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Red Sox.

Abreu swatted a two-RBI double in the third inning to put the White Sox up 3-0. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, also racking up six RBI and six runs scored in that span. While hits have fallen in, Abreu has only a .146 ISO through 109 plate appearances to begin the season -- a significant drop from his .219 mark in 2021.