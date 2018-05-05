White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in three Friday
Abreu went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's loss to the Twins.
Abreu hit a two-run homer off Twins starter Jose Berrios in the first inning and got an RBI groundout in the third. Abreu now has seven home runs, 16 RBI, and seven multi-hit games. The first baseman has reached 25 home runs and 100 RBI in each of the last four seasons, and he should be expected to keep producing along those lines as long as he's healthy.
