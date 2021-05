Abreu went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-3 with over the Royals.

Abreu tacked on some insurance runs late in Sunday's win. He knocked a two-run single in the seventh innings followed by an RBI double in the ninth. The reigning AL MVP improved his season slash line to .220/.317/.415 with 26 RBI in 32 games.