White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in three Thursday
Abreu went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 9-8 loss to Texas.
Abreu doesn't get as many RBI opportunities as most middle of the order hitters due to the subpar lineup around him, but he came up in a dream situation with the bases loaded and nobody out in the third inning. The Cuban first baseman didn't waste his chance, driving in two runs with a single through the left side. He led off the ninth inning with a solo homer to make it a one-run game, but Chicago was unable to push the tying run across. If he fails to pick up 25 more RBI in the season's final 44 games, Abreu will come up short of 100 for the first time in his four-year career.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers twice, makes franchise history Saturday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Making less impact•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits three-run shot in loss•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits two solo shots in loss•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits 26th double in Sunday's loss•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Takes grounders at third base•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...