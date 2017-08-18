White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in three Thursday

Abreu went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 9-8 loss to Texas.

Abreu doesn't get as many RBI opportunities as most middle of the order hitters due to the subpar lineup around him, but he came up in a dream situation with the bases loaded and nobody out in the third inning. The Cuban first baseman didn't waste his chance, driving in two runs with a single through the left side. He led off the ninth inning with a solo homer to make it a one-run game, but Chicago was unable to push the tying run across. If he fails to pick up 25 more RBI in the season's final 44 games, Abreu will come up short of 100 for the first time in his four-year career.