White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in three

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-7 win over Kansas City.

Abreu, who smacked his 14th homer in a five-run second inning, is up to 46 RBI, one behind Minnesota's Eddie Rosario who leads the AL in runs batted in. After dipping below 100 RBI for the first time in his MLB career in 2018, Abreu is back to being an RBI machine.

More News
Our Latest Stories