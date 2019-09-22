White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in two

Abreu went 3-for-5 with with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over Detroit.

Abreu's eighth-inning, two-run single was the game-winning hit and produced his 120th and 121st RBI, the most by a White Sox player since Magglio Ordonez had 135 RBI in 2002. He padded his RBI lead in the AL with the two runs driven in and moved to the top of MLB, one ahead of Atlanta's Freddie Freeman.