Abreu went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Red Sox.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa switched Abreu (fourth) and Yoan Moncada (third) in the batting order from the spots they held all season, and the move paid off immediately. After Adam Eaton and Moncada walked in the first inning, Abreu plated Eaton with a double and Moncada came in on a groundout. Abreu had gone seven consecutive games without a run batted in.