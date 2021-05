Abreu was removed from Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Royals after a collision with Hunter Dozier, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Abreu was running down a pop up from Dozier in between first base and home plate during the second inning, leading to a hard collision in the baseline. Both players remained down on the field for a few minutes before being removed from the contest. Abreu should be considered day-to-day and is likely unavailable for Friday's nightcap.