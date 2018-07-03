White Sox's Jose Abreu: Expected back Wednesday

Abreu (ankle) is expected to start Wednesday against the Reds, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Abreu left Monday's game after fouling a ball off his ankle and was not in the starting lineup Tuesday. The injury appears to be a minor one, as it was diagnosed as just a bruise, and he's unlikely to miss more than one start.

