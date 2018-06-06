White Sox's Jose Abreu: Extends hit streak

Abreu hit safely in both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader. He went 1-for-4 with a double in the opener, then went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in the nightcap.

Abreu finished up May on a 14 at-bat hitless streak, but has turned that around in June with a five-game hitting streak, in which he has three doubles, a home run and four RBI.