Abreu went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Abreu extended his hitting streak to four games, recording at least one extra-base hit in each one of those contests and tallying two or more knocks in all but one. While the power drought remains an issue with the reigning AL MVP, as he hasn't gone yard in 13 straight games, he's finding ways to supply value even if his overall numbers haven't been nearly as good as they've been in past seasons.