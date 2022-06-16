Abreu went 4-for-5 with a walk, two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored Wednesday against the Tigers.
A significant amount of Abreu's production came with position players on the mound, though he did manage two RBI knocks earlier in the game. The effort also extended Abreu's hitting streak to six contests, during which he's hit .423 with six runs scored and seven RBI. After a slow start, Abreu has an .827 OPS for the season -- in line with his marks from both the 2019 and 2021 campaigns.
