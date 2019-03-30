White Sox's Jose Abreu: Goes deep in loss

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-6 loss to Kansas City.

The White Sox did little at the dish until Abreu's shot in the sixth inning breathed life into a listless offense. The homer was the first of the season for Abreu and the White Sox. The 32-year-old was an automatic 100 RBI during his first four seasons in MLB but finished with just 78 in 2018 due to injuries.

More News
Our Latest Stories