Abreu went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 10-1 win over the Cubs.

The potent White Sox offense battered Cubs starter Jon Lester, launching four of their six homers off the left-hander. Abreu extended his hitting streak to six games -- with multiple hits in the last four -- going 12-for-26 with three doubles, four homers and 11 RBI during that stretch. As in years past, Abreu tops the White Sox in RBI with 23 over 27 games played.