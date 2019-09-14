White Sox's Jose Abreu: Goes yard in win

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's 9-7 win over the Mariners.

Abreu opened the scoring with his homer off Yusei Kikuchi in the first inning. The first baseman would later score on Yoan Moncada's three-run double in the fourth. Abreu is batting .400 (10-for-25) over his last eight games, adding five homers, 12 RBI and eight runs scored in that span. The 32-year-old has 33 homers, 116 RBI and 76 runs scored in 145 games this year.