Abreu went 2-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 13-8 win over the Twins.

Abreu logged a third straight multi-RBI performance and is batting .370 (10-for-27) with six extra-base hits and 12 RBI over the last seven games. He's moved up the RBI ladder and ranks tied for second in MLB with 31 runs driven in. The White Sox are 11-1 when Abreu knocks in a run and 6-1 since his hot streak began.