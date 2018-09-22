White Sox's Jose Abreu: Held out Saturday

Abreu (infection) isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Cubs.

Abreu continues to be listed as day-to-day after dealing with an infection on his right thigh. Although the issue resulted in a trip to the hospital, he's back with the team and could take the field in the series finale Sunday. Matt Davidson will get the call at first base with Abreu on the bench.

