White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits 16th homer
Abreu went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-4 loss to the Nationals on Wednesday.
After hitting two long balls in late March to begin the year, the homers dried up for Abreu in April. He hit just three in that month, but he exploded for 10 in May and just smashed his first of June. Abreu has 11 homers in his last 131 at-bats. He isn't walking a lot, but his slugging percentage is a healthy .521, giving him an .822 OPS,. Abreu is also batting .254 with 16 home runs, 52 RBI and 30 runs in 240 at-bats this season.
