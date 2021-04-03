Abreu went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and second run scored in Friday's 12-8 win over the Angels.

Abreu erased an early Angels lead in a loud way, going opposite field for a grand slam in the third inning, the 199th home run of slugger's career. He'll be expected to pick up some of the run production that was lost when Eloy Jimenez sustained a pectoral injury that will sideline him for multiple months.