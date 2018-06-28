White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers in win

Abreu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Twins.

Abreu had gone 10 games without a homer, his longest homer-less stretch of the season. It had also been 10 games since his last multi-hit game. The 31-year-old has been in a rough patch of late, having entered Wednesday's tilt with a .139 batting average (5-for-36) over his previous nine games.