Abreu went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run, four RBI and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Twins.

Abreu did most of the heavy lifting on offense, which is nothing new for the slugger who continued his torrid month of July. He's slashing .328/.384/.672 with 21 RBI over 16 games this month. The RBI surge gives him 75 for the season, second only to Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero.