Abreu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Twins.

Abreu entered Monday with no homers since June 13. He changed that in his first at-bat by taking Dylan Bundy deep in the second inning. While he hasn't displayed over-the-fence power lately, Abreu hit .366 with seven doubles and seven multi-hit efforts during his homer drought. The first baseman is slashing .290/.380/.462 with 10 homers, 37 RBI, 46 runs scored and 20 doubles through 76 contests.