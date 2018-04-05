White Sox's Jose Abreu: Knocks game-winning homer

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Abreu's eighth-inning homer proved to be the game-deciding hit, and he heads back for Thursday's home opener hitting .400 (8-for-20) with two homers and three RBI while reaching base safely in each of the White Sox's first five games.

