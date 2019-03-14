White Sox's Jose Abreu: Late scratch Wednesday

Abreu was scratched from Wednesday's spring lineup against the Dodgers after taking a grounder off his right eye.

Abreu was scheduled to start at first base and bat third, but a ground ball deflected off his glove pre-game and struck him in the eye, causing the change of plans. It seems likely the 32-year-old is simply dealing with some swelling, and he may remain out of the lineup for a couple days.

