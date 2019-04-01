White Sox's Jose Abreu: Launches another homer

Abreu went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks Sunday against Kansas City.

Abreu got the White Sox on the board in the fourth inning by clubbing a solo homer to left center. The 32-year-old first baseman is off to a strong start at the dish in 2019 and is now 4-for-11 with a pair of long balls and four RBI over three games.

