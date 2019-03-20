White Sox's Jose Abreu: Launches two homers
Abreu started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Abreu is cruising through the Cactus League with a .333 average (15-for-45) to go along with his four home runs and 14 RBI over 15 games. The 32-year-old is coming off MLB-career lows in games (128), homers (22) and RBI (78) in 2018, and the White Sox hope to coax more at-bats and production out of him this season by giving Abreu more starts as the designated hitter.
