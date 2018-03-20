Play

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Leaves with hamstring tightness

Abreu left Tuesday's game against the Rangers after suffering hamstring tightness, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Abreu was hobbling after a double-play groundout and looking frustrated in the dugout. He's considered day-to-day. With just nine days left until Opening Day, there's a chance that he misses time to start the season. A more precise timeline should become apparent soon.

