White Sox's Jose Abreu: Leaves with hamstring tightness
Abreu left Tuesday's game against the Rangers after suffering hamstring tightness, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Abreu was hobbling after a double-play groundout and looking frustrated in the dugout. He's considered day-to-day. With just nine days left until Opening Day, there's a chance that he misses time to start the season. A more precise timeline should become apparent soon.
