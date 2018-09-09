White Sox's Jose Abreu: Likely to return Monday
Abreu (abdomen) is expected to return to the lineup Monday, Phil Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Some reports suggested Abreu could return ahead of Sunday's contest, but it seems his return date has simply been pushed back a single day. Look for him to reclaim his starting spot at first base against the Royals on Monday.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Not returning Sunday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Sunday return possible•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Undergoes surgery, hoping to return over weekend•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Mid-September return targeted•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Still one week away from baseball activities•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Will return this season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...