Abreu went 4-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, seven RBI and five runs scored Saturday against the Tigers.

Abreu delivered a pair of three run home runs one game after his 22-game hitting streak came to a close. He also benefited from a strong surrounding lineup, scoring each time he reached base. Abreu now has five multi-RBI appearances in his past 11 games, bringing his season total to 47. Overall, he's hitting an excellent .319/.364/.627 in 198 plate appearances.