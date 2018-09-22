White Sox's Jose Abreu: May not return in 2018

Abreu (infection) could be done for the season, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Manager Rick Renteria stated he's not sure if Abreu will play again this year, given the significant recovery process that the 31-year-old is facing. With the White Sox out of playoff contention, there's a good chance Abreu will be held out as a precaution.

