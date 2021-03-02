site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-jose-abreu-may-play-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Jose Abreu: May play Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Abreu may make his spring debut Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Abreu entered camp late due to COVID-19. He's taken batting practice every day since Saturday, appeared in an intrasquad game, and fielded groundballs Monday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 1 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Scott White
• 11 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read