White Sox's Jose Abreu: Mid-September return targeted
Abreu (abdomen) performed upper-body work Monday as part of his recovery, Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
White Sox general manager Rich Hahn is targeting a mid-September return for Abreu, who underwent surgery last month. "He's feeling good, looks good," Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "Obviously, we want to make sure he's completely resolved of his issue he's dealing with. He's probably five, six, seven days away from actually being able to get on the field."
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Still one week away from baseball activities•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Will return this season•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Officially placed on DL•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Undergoes surgery Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Dealing with abdominal pain•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Rare day off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...