White Sox's Jose Abreu: Mid-September return targeted

Abreu (abdomen) performed upper-body work Monday as part of his recovery, Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

White Sox general manager Rich Hahn is targeting a mid-September return for Abreu, who underwent surgery last month. "He's feeling good, looks good," Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "Obviously, we want to make sure he's completely resolved of his issue he's dealing with. He's probably five, six, seven days away from actually being able to get on the field."

